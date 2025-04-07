The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes as he defends his over 900-day reign as Undisputed Universal Champion - Credit: Getty Images | Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know about the wealth of Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns, born Leati Joseph Anoaʻi on May 25, 1985, in Pensacola, Florida, has become one of WWE's most prominent figures during his near decade-long tenure with the company. His financial portfolio reflects his success in the wrestling industry and ventures beyond, and we’ll be looking at exactly what goes into his net worth across this article.

How Rich Is Roman Reigns?

As of January 2025, Roman Reigns' net worth is estimated at $14 million. This figure encompasses his earnings from WWE, endorsements, and other ventures. Notably, this marks a decrease from his reported net worth of $20 million in 2024, indicating potential investments or expenditures impacting his financial standing. (via Times of India)

Beyond the ring, Reigns has ventured into acting, appearing in films such as Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, where he starred alongside his cousin, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. His crossover appeal has further enhanced his marketability and contributed to his growing wealth.​

Roman Reigns Net Worth

Roman Reigns' net worth has seen fluctuations over the years. In 2024, reports indicated a net worth of $20 million, which adjusted to $14 million by January 2025. This change may be attributed to various factors, including investments, lifestyle expenditures, or financial decisions made during that period.

Roman Reigns WWE Salary

Roman Reigns is among the highest-paid WWE superstars. His annual salary from WWE is reported to be around $5 million. However, some sources suggest that his earnings could be as high as $15 million per year, potentially including bonuses and merchandise sales.

Roman Reigns Current Contract

In May 2022, Roman Reigns signed a multi-year contract with WWE. This agreement not only secured his position as a leading figure in the company but also introduced a reduced schedule, allowing him more personal time while maintaining his on-screen presence. Discussions have been ongoing regarding a new contract that could make Reigns the highest-paid WWE superstar in history. Although the exact number value has not been publicly revealed, it is likely to be in the tens of millions of dollars per year.