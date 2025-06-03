Science in Sport to be official nutrition partner to the Lloyds Tour of Britain

The world’s leading performance nutrition brand, Science in Sport, have today been announced as the Official Nutrition Partner to the Lloyds Tour of Britain, in a partnership covering both the upcoming women’s race, and September’s men’s event.

Science in Sport’s partnership with Britain’s biggest professional cycling race and the UK’s largest free-to-attend sporting event, will begin with the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women, which gets underway from Dalby Forest, North Yorkshire on Thursday, June 5.

Science in Sport will enjoy on-course, podium and media branding across the ten days of world-class women’s and men’s racing in the Lloyds Tour of Britain, as well as hospitality rights, and have activation rights in fan zones at stage finishes where race fans can sample their products.

Race organisers British Cycling Events will also collaborate with the Science in Sport team around a planned activation targeted at local cycling clubs at stage finishes of the race.

Following the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women, which culminates in Glasgow on Sunday 8 June, the partnership will continue through the six days of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men, from 2 to 7 September.

Dan Lampard, Chief Operating Officer of Science in Sport, said of the partnership: “We’re very pleased to be the Official Nutrition Partner to the Lloyds Tour of Britain, covering both the Women’s and Men’s races. It’s a pinnacle moment in the British cycling calendar and we are thrilled to be a part of an event that celebrates both professional and amateur cyclists”

Commenting on the partnership, Darren Henry, Chief Commercial Officer, British Cycling, said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Science in Sport beyond British Cycling, and to welcome them as a partner to this year’s Lloyds Tour of Britain, with the excitement building up to this week’s start of the race. Through partnering with Britain’s biggest free-to-watch spectacle, we will be able to work with Science in Sport to continue to promote that sports nutrition is not only for the professionals, but a fuel for everyone who loves cycling.”

To discover the routes of all four stages of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women in more detail, and more information about the race, host venues, and participating teams, please click here.

The Lloyds Tour of Britain Women gets underway in the Tees Valley and North Yorkshire on Thursday 5 June, with a stage between Dalby Forest and Redcar across the North York Moors National Park, before the second stage from Hartlepool ends with an uphill finish at Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

The race concludes with a pair of stages in Scotland, the first in the Scottish Borders, starting and finishing in Kelso, before the final stage in Glasgow on Sunday 8 June.

Fans will be able to follow their progress via BBC Sport, after the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women was announced as part of the BBC’s Women’s Summer of Sport. Live coverage of the race will be on the BBC iPlayer, as well as BBC Sport website and app, while fans can also watch via the Discovery+ service, and Lloyds Tour of Britain YouTube channel.

Following the final leg, fans and cyclists of all ages and abilities will have the chance to take part in the free Lloyds Tour of Britain Family Cycling Festival, building on Glasgow’s cycling legacy, and providing a unique chance to ride on the same closed road, traffic free, circuit as the world’s best. For more information on the Lloyds Tour of Britain Family Cycling Festival, please click here.