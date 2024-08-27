Sid Eudy: Former WWE wrestling champion dies aged 63

Professional wrestler Sid Eudy has died. | Getty Images

Former WWE Champion Sid Eudy has died at the age of 63.

Former two time WWE and WCW champion Sid Eudy has died at the age of 63 after a lengthy fight with cancer, as confirmed by a post on Facebook last night from his son, Gunnar Eudy.

In the post, he wrote: “I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support.”

Eudy was known by several monikers during his career, including ‘Sycho’ Sid, Sid Vicious and Sid Justice. Outside of wrestling, Eudy was a follower of softball and played briefly between the years of 1997 and 1999.

Eudy has the rare distinction of having main evented two different Wrestlemania events - once at Wrestlemania 8 against Hulk Hogan and against The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 13.

His career in wrestling began in 1987, making his start in CCW (Continental Championship Wrestling) as Lord Humongous - an allegory of the Mad Max character of the same name. Outside of WWE and WCW, he wrestled for companies such as ECW, the NWA and USWA.

His career came to an end in 2001, when he suffered a severe leg break while performing a diving attack - while he wrestled sporadically after this, it effectively signalled the end of his full time career in professional wrestling.

Several of Eudy’s former wrestling colleagues, including Booker T, Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman and Triple H, have paid tribute to him following news of his death on various social media platforms.

In the wake of Eudy’s passing, WWE issued a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, which reads: “WWE is saddened to learn that Sid Eudy has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans.”