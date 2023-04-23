For the curious.
Sir Mo Farah will retire after the Great North Run this year

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
4 minutes ago

Sir Mo Farah will bring the curtain down on his glittering career at the Great North Run in September.

Britain’s greatest distance runner completed his final London Marathon on Sunday (23 April), finishing ninth in two hours, 10 minutes and 28 seconds. Farah, who turned 40 last month, will run the Great Manchester 10k in May and then wave goodbye around the streets of Tyneside.

The 2012 and 2016 Olympic 5,000m and 10,000m champion said: “The Great North Run is going to be my last-ever run and that will be the end of my career. That will be my final race.

“I won’t be competing in any track races. The track is done. I’ll just do a couple more races on the road and wave to the crowd. It’s the right decision and hopefully I’ll get to spend time with my family while continuing to be involved with the sport.”

Mo Farah of Great Britain in the Elite Men’s race during the 2023 TCS London Marathon. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)Mo Farah of Great Britain in the Elite Men’s race during the 2023 TCS London Marathon. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
When is the Great North Run?

The date for the Great North Run has been confirmed for 2023. Sir Mo’s final race will take place on Sunday, 10 September. It will bring an end to his glittering career.

More to follow.

