Sleeping giant awakens as Egyptian Open golf tournament returns

The tournament is returning after 15 years away | Karim Mostafa Photography

Egyptian golf is a sleeping giant just waiting to be woken up by the revival of the Egyptian Open.

The tournament is set to make its return after more than a decade away, having last been hosted in 2010.

Now part of the Asian Development Tour, the event will return at the Madinaty Golf Club from October 29 to November 1.

And with Egypt’s rich golfing heritage – the tournament was first hosted all the way back in 1921 – Omar Hisham Talaat, President of the Egyptian Golf Federation, hopes this can give the entire world the chance to see just what golf in the area is like.

He said: “We're very excited to welcome it back.

“There is big prize money up for grabs, $125,000, we're going to welcome international players from all over the world to cement and highlight Egyptian golf not just in the region but all over the world.

Dignitaries gathered at the Madinaty Golf Club to launch the return | Karim Mostafa Photography

"We expect the golfing community to have a lot of fun in Egypt. There is so much to see, we are speaking with the backdrop of the Great Pyramids of Giza. That is the opportunity for them to come here, to see the Nile, to see a lot of the ancient artefacts and tourist venues. We are about to witness one of the greatest moments in Egyptian history with the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum next month. Leaders from all around the world are coming to attend.”

The Egyptian Open’s revival is part of a wider strategy aiming to boost Egypt’s vision to become a premier global golf destination, while there will be new championships for juniors, ladies and seniors in a bid for greater inclusivity and growth.

The decision from the Asian Development Tour to include the event is in part due to a partnership with the Arab Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, who have been making significant contributions to the global game in recent years.

And for Mr Talaat, it is the perfect opportunity to explore Egypt’s strong ties to the game.

He added: “I want to highlight Egyptian golf, it has been around for more than 100 years, it was the first on the continent. It's as old as some of the oldest courses in the US.

“I want everyone to know about Egyptian golf, the amazing courses that are here, we have courses on the Red Sea, we have courses on the Mediterranean, we have courses in Cairo, we have courses all over Egypt. It's a place for everyone to come and see and participate.”