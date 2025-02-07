Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The stage is set for one of the biggest sporting events in the world, with the Super Bowl taking place this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a return to the Super Bowl stage in New Orleans. It could be a history-making match, as the Chiefs aim for an unprecedented ‘three-peat’ Super Bowl win.

It marks the Chiefs’ fifth involvement in the NFL’s championship game within six years. The Eagles have won the Super Bowl only once before, despite appearing in four finals. The win for the team came in Super Bowl LII in 2018.

The Eagles and the Chiefs previously came up against each other in a tense Super Bowl match-up in 2023, which ended in a narrow Chiefs win 38-35.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face each other in the upcoming Super Bowl LIX. | Getty Images

Excitement is high for this year’s Super Bowl LIX, even for fans in the UK. Here’s everything you need to know about following the match across the pond.

When is Super Bowl LIX?

Super Bowl LIX is set to take place on Sunday, February 9. The game is due to kick-off at 11:30pm UK time.

The match typically lasts between three and four hours, meaning that it will be a late night for those staying up to watch.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl LIX half-time show?

Rapper Kendrick Lemar has been confirmed that the performer for the half-time show. While he has been beloved and respected by the rap world for many years, Lemar shot to even higher fame in 2024 following his highly-publicised beef with rapper Drake and his single ‘Not Like Us’, which took shots at the Canadian performer.

Rapper Kendrick Lemar will perform at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show | Getty Images for Samsung

Lemar previously appeared at the Super Bowl LVI half-time show in 2022 alongside Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J Blige, but this marks his first time as a solo half-time headliner.

The rapper previously announced that he will bring out singer-songwriter SZA for the performance. He has collaborated with SZA on multiple occasions in the past and the pair are set to go out on tour together in the spring.

How to watch Super Bowl LIX in the UK

Fans can tune into the big match easily in the UK, with two channels broadcasting the event.

The action will be available to watch for free on ITV1 and STV, as well live on the broadcaster’s streaming site ITVX.

Sky Sports will also be airing the big match. The channel is available to subscribers through the Sky TV sports package, and can also be accessed via NOW TV, Sky Go and the Sky Sports mobile app.