Swansea optometrists named as Gower Dragons Tag Rugby sponsors

Womens team

Stephen Evans Optometrists has reinforced its commitment to community wellbeing away from the examination room by sponsoring the Gower Dragons Tag Rugby Club for the upcoming season.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new partnership will see the practice support all divisions of the club – including Men’s, Women’s, Mixed, and Junior teams – with the Stephen Evans Optometrists logo proudly featured on the back of both match shirts and training kits.

This support comes as part of an ongoing commitment to community engagement and making sport more accessible and affordable for all. By helping to cover kit costs, the sponsorship plays a vital role in reducing expenses for club members and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driving force behind this partnership is Henry Evans, former rugby union player, dispensing optician, and Director at Stephen Evans Optometrists’ King’s Road practice. His passion for sport and dedication to community wellbeing has inspired the practice’s active involvement in supporting local teams.

Mens team

In 2024, he proudly represented Wales, narrowly missing out of the quarter finals in the Men’s 30s division at the Touch Rugby World Cup, held at the University of Nottingham.

He said: "As someone who’s played and loved the game for many years, I know how important it is to keep sport alive and accessible in our communities. Our sponsorship of the Gower Dragons is about more than just branding – it’s about giving back and helping people enjoy the physical, mental, and social benefits of sport without financial strain."

The practice continues to champion active lifestyles by advising patients of all ages on how to safely enjoy sport through tailored optical solutions, including specialist sports glasses and contact lenses suitable for those aged 10 and above.

To find out more visit: https://www.seoptom.com/about-us