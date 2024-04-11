Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taro Akebono, the first foreign sumo wrestler, died at the age of 54. Born Chad Rowan in Hawaii, he shattered cultural barriers to become the first non-Japanese yokozuna grand champion in 1993, earning him recognition as a pioneer. His remarkable career saw him clinch 11 major sumo tournaments and secure runner-up positions in 13 others, despite grappling with injuries.

Akebono, as he was known after acquiring Japanese citizenship in 1996, died of heart failure this month, as confirmed by the US Forces in Japan. Rahm Emanuel, the US ambassador to Japan, said he was “deeply saddened” by the news.

He said in a post on X that the wrestler, who was 203cm (6ft 8in) tall and weighed 233kg (514lb) at his heaviest, was “a giant in the world of sumo, a proud Hawaiian and a bridge between the United States and Japan.

“When Akebono became the first-ever foreign-born grand champion … he opened the door for other foreign wrestlers to find success in the sport. Throughout his 35 years in Japan, Akebono strengthened the cultural ties between the United States and his adopted homeland by uniting us all through sport. I send my sincerest condolences to his family and friends and to sumo fans everywhere.”

Akebono's legacy transcends his achievements in the ring; he was a cultural icon as he appeared frequently on Japanese television. His journey into sumo began in 1988, culminating in his ascension to the prestigious rank of yokozuna in 1993. Following his retirement in 2001, he went on to become a stable master, shaping the next generation of wrestlers.

Akebono, known for his imposing physique, and his compatriot Konishiki started a period of foreign influence in sumo, paving the door for future stars, including five Mongolian yokozuna. His battle with Japanese sumo titans Takanohana and Wakanohana remains etched in the sport's history.