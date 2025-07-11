Ireland’s Katie Taylor takes on Puerto Rico rival Amanda Serrano in a massive trilogy fight in New York City this weekend.

Defending women’s super-lightweight champion Taylor is in pursuit of a third victory over Serrano. The pair last came face-to-face in the ring in November during an undercard fight that preceded Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, with their first match-up having come in April 2022.

Taylor, 39, won the first bout via unanimous decision, but took victory in a more controversial way after winning on points, despite receiving a deduction for repeated use of the head.

As the two women go head-to-head once again, here’s everything you need to know to tune in.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will take each other on in their third trilogy fight, due to be shown live on netflix this weekend. | Getty Images for Netflix Â© 2024

What time is Taylor vs Serrano 3 on Netflix?

The event is set to begin live on Netflix at 1am on Saturday morning (July 12). The fights itself isn’t due to begin until around 3.30pm, if all undercard fights go as scheduled.

Do you need to pay extra to watch Taylor vs Serrano 3 on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers do not need to pay anything extra to tune into the Taylor vs Serrano 3 on the streaming platform. The live event will be available to all subscribers, regardless of what plan you are on.

Netflix subscription plans are available in the UK from £5.99 per month.

Who is on the Taylor vs Serrano 3 undercard?

Fighters from across the globe will be taking part in the boxing event in Madison Square Garden, and some major world titles are on the line. Not only with fans be thrilled with title-winning matches, but it also marks the first-ever all-female professional boxing card.

The undercard for Taylor vs Serrano 3 is:

Katie Taylor (C) vs Amanda Serrano (undisputed super-lightweight titles)

Alycia Baumgardner (C) vs Jennifer Miranda (undisputed super-featherweight titles)

Savannah Marshall (IBF C) vs Shadasia Green (WBO C) (unified super-middleweight titles)

Ellie Scotney (IBF, WBO C) vs Yamileth Mercado (WBC C) (unified super-bantamweight titles)

Cherneka Johnson vs Shuretta Metcalf (IBF C) (IBF bantamweight title and vacant WBC and WBO titles)

Chantelle Cameron (C) vs Jessica Camara (WBC interim super-lightweight title)

Tamm Thibeault vs Mary Casamassa (middleweight)

Ramla Ali vs Lila Furtado (super-bantamweight)