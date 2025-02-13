A jailed sports star was released from prison early, it has been reported.

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey was released from prison in 2023, the Daily Mail has reported, despite having been handed a two-year sentence.

Hankey, now 56, pleaded guilty to assaulting a teenage girl and was jailed for two years in May 2022.

Ted Hankey | Cheshire Police

Chester Crown Court heard Hankey had pinned the young girl down.

Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, said Hankey had shown an “arrogant entitlement” when he attacked his victim, then aged between 16 and 18, in Crewe in September 2021.

The two-time darts world champion had “flatly denied” any wrongdoing and “expressed amazement” at the allegation when he was first arrested. But he stopped talking and refused to answer any more questions when detectives told him the attack had been caught on camera, the court heard.

Hankey was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years, as well as being handed a two-year sentence.

Hankey won the BDO world title twice in his career, triumphing in 2000 and 2009. He was known as The Count because he arrived at contests dressed as a vampire. He was estimated to have been worth more than £1m during his career, but was declared bankrupt in 2017 after failing to qualify for several tournaments, and so missing out on prize and appearance money.