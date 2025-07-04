London Pulse are aiming to win their first Netball Super League title | Hayley Balvin

Gracie Smith is the youngest Netball Super League player ever

By James Reid, Sportsbeat

What were you doing at 16? Gracie Smith is set to take centre stage at The O2 Arena.

The teenager has been the breakout star of the Netball Super League season, where her performances for London Pulse have belied her status as the league’s youngest player. The centre produced a game-changing performance from the bench to drive Pulse to victory against defending champions Loughborough Lightning a fortnight ago to underline her credentials as one of the most exciting young athletes in the country.

The task is now to repeat the trick as Pulse meet Lightning again in the Grand Final on Sunday, in front of nearly 10,000 fans – not that Smith is fazed by the prospect.

“I love big games, that’s just my personality,” she said. “I love the atmosphere and being able to step up and make a difference. As a team, we really thrive off that. We are buzzing to play with that amazing crowd.”

Smith’s previous experiences of The O2 extend to a trio of Little Mix concerts and the ATP Tour tennis finals, having also been a prodigious talent with racquet in hand before opting for netball. That the sport is now set for such a prestigious stage, following a relaunch at the start of the season, is only good news in Smith’s eyes.

“The atmosphere, the hype around it, is amazing. Our sport has got to the point where it’s that big,” she added. “It shows the growth of the sport and that netball is becoming more popular.”

Smith has played a big role in Pulse’s charge to the Grand Final, where they are chasing a maiden Super League title having topped the regular season table. It is testament to her ability and attitude that she has not just filled up a spare space in the squad but has instead become a mainstay in a squad packed with England internationals.

“I have been working hard in training, being coachable and taking everything in like a sponge,” she said. “All the girls are constantly an inspiration to me every time we train. Sometimes I look around and think it’s not real the people I’m training with.”

Internally, there has been little surprise that Smith has stepped up to Super League level, having played under-19 netball the previous season. Pulse head coach Sam Bird identified her talent and raised some eyebrows by handing the 16-year-old one of just 10 spaces in her squad, but her faith has been repaid tenfold.

“My mouth went to the floor, but I knew straight away that was the environment I wanted to be in,” revealed Smith. “I knew I would train hard enough in pre-season so I would be ready to step on court.”

Smith’s achievements are all the more impressive given she has been balancing her GCSEs alongside elite netball and requires lifts from her parents to get to training in London from her Hertfordshire home. The 16-year-old wrapped up her studies three weeks ago, and claiming a Super League title would be the perfect post-exams celebration.

“The last two, three weeks a weight has really been lifted off my shoulders,” she said. “I don’t feel like I have this thing hovering over me telling me I need to revise. It has been really nice to play with freedom. I believe you play better when you are happier, lighter and more joyful.”

Smith, who cites Serena Guthrie as her netball hero, has ambitions of representing the Vitality Roses and is already well on her way; her Pulse performances have earned her a place in the under-21 training squad for the Netball World Youth Cup in September, having already represented England under-17s from age 14.

That is unlikely to daunt the confident teenager, who for now is focussed on making history with Pulse on Sunday.

“I am a little social butterfly,” she said. “I get on with everyone. One of the secrets to Pulse being such a good team is how close we all are; we all love each other, we are like sisters.

“Right now, I am just going to take every opportunity as it comes and hopefully keep making my way up to the top.”

