Sciver-Brunt recently joined Stuart Broad in revealing one of the winners of the Sage Small Business XI | James Robinson

Nat Sciver-Brunt is excited for enemies to become friends as she and three Australians pursue glory in the Hundred.

The England captain has been with Nottingham-based Trent Rockets since the competition’s inception, with Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King and Heather Graham all returning too. Gardner, who takes over the captaincy reins from Sciver-Brunt, has been a thorn in England’s side for many years, and the 32-year-old all-rounder will get another opportunity to learn from her fellow all-rounder when her Hundred campaign kicks off against fellow Midlands side Birmingham Phoenix on Friday.

Sciver-Brunt said: “I am excited to play with our Australian overseas players again, having three of them. Ash is obviously in charge this year as well so I am excited to see what she will bring to the group.

“And you can’t go far past any leg spin so I’m really excited to be involved with Ash, Kingy and Heather as well of course. I’ve played quite a lot of franchise cricket over the last few years, so you do get to know different people and how they work and make new friends which is brilliant.

MyPocketSkill were revealed as one of the winners on the Sage Small Business XI | James Robinson

“I think learning from each other is something that everyone likes to do. Obviously, we’ve got a World Cup coming up and they will be a big part of the Australian side but for now we are on the same side and the same thing in terms of the Rockets.”

Sciver-Brunt was speaking having revealed MyPocketSkill as one of the winners of Sage’s Small Business XI. Sage, the official accounting software partner of The Hundred, have awarded grants to 11 small businesses to support their development.

Sciver-Brunt will now turn her attentions to the Rockets’ opening match of The Hundred as they take on Phoenix on Friday. She added: “I am excited, I love playing for the Rockets and playing at Trent Bridge, so I am really excited to play our first game.

“We are last in the first round so we have to wait until Friday. But I love watching the Hundred so I am looking forward to it kicking off.

“Of course, we’d love to go one further and get into that final as Rockets, that is our plan. The competition from the women’s side was pretty balanced last year and we’ve made some good recruits so I am excited to see what happens.”

