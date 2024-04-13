Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 edition of the Aintree Grand National takes place today, on Saturday, and as ever, it’s set to be an exciting occasion. As many as 34 horses and riders will take part in the four-mile race, which is the most watched Steeplechase in the world.

The race features 30 fences, and there are at least nine horses who are fancied to take the ultimate prize, which will is worth £561,000. In total, there is around £1million in prize money available. and any jockey who finishes in the top 10 will net a healthy total. In theory, chances of winning this year’s national should be greater due to a reduction in competitors over safety concerns. Three horses died at the Aintree showpiece last year, down one from the previous year, while 65 horses have died since the turn of the millennium. Two horses have already died this weekend, taking part in Ladies Day.

Organisers will be hoping for a safer race for the horses and the riders on Saturday, and there will be plenty of eyes glued to televisions around the UK and beyond, with the race often attracting more than 13million betting adults, around a third of the UK’s adult population. It’s also estimated that around £500million is risked in Grand National bets across the whole weekend, and that figure is likely to keep trending upwards as online gambling services continue to grow.

Ahead of the race, we have rounded up the favourites for this year’s race. Odds are subject to change.

2024 Grand National favourites

(Jockeys in brackets)

Corach Rambler (Derek Fox) - 8/1 *Last year’s winner*

I Am Maximus (Paul Townend) - 8/1

Meetingofthewaters (Danny Mullins) - 14/1

Vanillier (Sean Flanagan) - 12/1

Mr Incredible (Brian Hayes) - 12/1

Kittys Light (Jack Tudor) - 14/1

Panda Boy (JJ Slevin) - 14/1

Mahler Mission (Ben Harvey) - 12/1