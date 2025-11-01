Thripland gets into Halloween spirit at English Nationals pickleball

Thripland was making her debut at the English Nationals | Paul Currie/Pickleball England

A pickleball player removed the scariness from her Knotty’s English Nationals debut by dressing up as a witch.

Janette Thripland’s first appearance at the prestigious pickleball tournament came on Halloween, with the 65-year-old donning a costume to celebrate. Thripland, who manages pickleball at Queens Sports Club in Halifax, competed in the women’s doubles 60+ 3.0 category alongside Susan Garbutt.

“This is my first time at English Nationals,” she said. “It is a bit scary, especially when I’ve got all this gear on, and everyone thinks I am a lunatic. I’ve got Irish decent and Halloween is massive in Ireland, but it is just a bit of a laugh.

“I just wanted to have a bit of fun and take the serious edge off. Because this can be a very intense, serious competition but for me it is just a bit of fun. I like a bit of a laugh."

The 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals Pickleball Tournament in Bolton was the fifth edition of the tournament and broke records with over 1,300 players competing across 57 age and skill categories. Thursday and Friday saw the over 50s in action in the mixed, men’s and women’s doubles, before the open age categories take centre stage at the Bolton Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

Thripland has been instrumental in helping pickleball thrive in Halifax. She added: “We set pickleball up at Queen’s Sports Club about 18 months ago, and we have two teams in the North East League now, and a friendly team and 85 people playing.

“We also have loads of schools playing pickleball, we have six secondary schools and three primaries, so it has taken off like wild fire. I was on the tennis sub-committee at my club and they asked me if I wanted to get involved in pickleball.

“A guy called Gordon Abernethy came over to help me set it up, and we got help from another club called Heaton, and it took off from there. We’ve now got three Level 1 coaches, and we won the White Rose League and ended up in the nationals last year, we’ve done well.”

Pickleball developed as a backyard game in Washington, and is named after the pickle boat in rowing, which sees spare rowers from different teams form a crew. The name reflects the sport, which has borrowed from other racket sports, as it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis.

The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve.

