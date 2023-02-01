Tom Brady has finally called time on his almost 23-year NFL career, promising that this will be his final retirement.

The now former Tampa Bay Buccaneer walked away from the game last summer before later returning to Tampa for another season. That season yielded another playoff berth, but the Buccaneers were eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in the wildcard round. Brady threw for 351 yards on that night, throwing two touchdowns, and his eight-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Brate that night would prove to be the last of his career.

Brady has now called time on his long career exactly one year after his last retirement decision, and here we round up all you need to know.

Brady’s statement

Speaking in a video on Twitter, seemingly recorded at Miami Beach, Brady said: “Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring, for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

“Thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever; there’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

NFL career

Brady’s list of records are too long to list here, but his biggest record is his list of seven Superbowl wins - no player has managed as many.

He won the MVP award in five of those seven Superbowls, six of which were won with the New England Patriots and the other with the Buccaneers. Brady has also won three league MVPs. He is the all-time leading passer, throwing for 89,214 yards and 649 regular season touchdowns.

Brady is also the all-time leading playoff passer, throwing for 13,400 yards, including 88 touchdowns.

Net worth

Brady has built up a momentous net worth during his time in the NFL, also investing and starting various businesses.