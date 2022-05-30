Scotland’s Tom Stoltman has been crowned the World’s Strongest Man for the second year in a row.

On Sunday (29 May), Stoltman defeated Oleksii Novikov of Ukraine in the last two events of the competition in Sacramento, California, to reclaim his title.

On a tiebreaker, Martins Licis (United States) won silver over Novikov, who finished third.

Stoltman became only the 10th contestant to win the competition twice, and the first strongman to do back-to-back since Brian Shaw of the United States won his third and fourth titles in 2015 and 2016.

Here is everything you need to know about him.

Who is Tom Stoltman?

Tom Stoltman, from Invergordon, Scotland, is a British strongman competitor.

Stoltmanwon the World’s Strongest Man competition for the first time in June 2021, becoming the first man from Scotland to do so, and only the fifth British person to do so.

Luke Stoltman, the 2021 Europe’s Strongest Man and five-time Scotland’s Strongest Man, is his younger brother.

Tom came in fifth place in the 2019 World’s Strongest Man competition, and finished second in the 2020 World’s Strongest Man competition winning three of the six events in the final.

Stoltman was diagnosed with autism when he was five years old, but ke kept it a secret from his peers until he entered high school, preferring instead to simply avoid awkward situations.

“I wasn’t able to go out in public,” he told the Press and Journal , “wasn’t able to talk to people and being in crowds was a no go – I just used to isolate myself thinking it was normal.”

Stoltman began going to the gym with his older brother when he was 17, and the two pledged to compete together.

He entered his first tournament at the age of 18 after six months of arduous training, and placed fourth in Scotland.

“The Albatros”, as Stoltman is nicknamed, confesses that competing has given him inner confidence and the capacity to push through life’s hurdles to succeed.

The athlete has described the disorder, which impacts communication and behaviour, as his "superpower" that allows him to succeed as a professional athlete .

How did he win?

Stoltman complimented his team - who often repeated positive affirmations - with keeping him focused until the very end of the competition.

Ukraine’s Oleksii Novikov led the pack into the power stairs event after winning three consecutive events (the deadlift, the ‘Flintstone’ barbell and the bus pull).

Stoltman was down by 3.5 points coming into the last event, but Novikov only managed to score four points to Stoltman’s nine. The Atlas Stones - Stoltman’s trademark event - was the final event, and because of his triumph in that discipline, he eventually won by 10.5 points.

Stoltman also said it was special to have his wife, Sinead, join him in Sacramento - the pair have been married since 2015.

The Scot also wanted to recognise his nutritionist as part of his support system. Stoltman said he felt stronger as the two-day competition continued, telling The National , “right now, my body feels unbelievable.”

What is his net worth?

According to Kingaziz.com, “Due to the fact that Tom Stoltman does not publicly disclose his worth, his net worth has become a matter of speculation.”

However, some sources estimate that the strongman could be worth up to $2 million (£1.6 million).

Stoltman, the strongest man on the planet, stands at a towering 6ft 8in.