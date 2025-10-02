Tour of Japan preparing Richmond for Champ Rugby tilt

Richmond have returned to the Champ after two years away | The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Richmond are a club unlike any other and they have warmed up for their return to Champ Rugby with a tour of Japan.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National 1 champions are back in England’s second tier after two years away and hoping to hit the ground running. In order to do so, they embarked on an exotic trip to the Far East, travelling to Tokyo, Kyoto and Mount Fuji, taking in a remarkable cultural and rugby experience for a huge squad.

Coach Rob Powell explained: “There are not many teams at this level of rugby who can bring together 45 people to self-fund a tour like that. That is our culture, our environment and our strength. We had a great time out there, it was a fantastic couple of weeks. We played against one of Mitsubishi’s teams out there. Then we played a university team out there, so it was really different, really competitive and a great experience. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that many of them wouldn’t get to do outside a rugby tour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is all change in Champ Rugby this season with the return of the play-offs for the top six in the league, as well as a new relegation format where the bottom side will be automatically relegated while 12th and 13th will face off to avoid a play-off with second from National One. Matches will also be streamed on Ireland’s largest streaming platform, Clubber TV.

It marks the first time that all 182 league games, as well as the play-offs, will be available to stream on the subscription-only service. That means that Richmond fans will get to follow the team’s progress week in, week out, with Powell confident that the team will be ready to go against heavyweights like Ealing Trailfinders and the returning Worcester Warriors.

Powell added: “It’s going to be a big challenge for us, a huge step up but one we are really excited about and we’re raring to go. Physically there is a shift, mentally there is a shift and there is also a shift in terms of the requirement for thinking and moving quickly. That is what we have been reinforcing.

“We know we have the calibre of player to make the transition but what we realise is that we’ve got to get them up to speed really quickly. The games will be more physical and quicker. It’s the speed of movement and thought which we need to get up to the right level at previously.”

The Champ Rugby 25-26 season starts on October 3. For more information, visit www.champrugby.com