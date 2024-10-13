Continental Kings were surprise winners over the Alaskan Knights | Walusza Fotografia

The Alaskan Knights had twice beaten the Continental Kings during the early rounds but could not repeat the feat in the final.

Triveni Continental Kings stunned PBG Alaskan Knights to win the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League in front of a packed Friends House in Saturday's showpiece final in London

Triveni shocked PBG with a 13-7 victory as black in the first match at the event - played without time increments for the first time in its history - before following up their surprise opening triumph with a 9-7 win as white in the second, securing the championship and the top prize of $500,000 USD.

Triveni Icon player Alireza Firouzja said: "Amazing how chess can be so exciting. I am very happy and delighted to be part of this amazing event and show. As a player, I am happy to have played without increment for the first time, and I hope to see more of this.”

The newly-minted chess league champions entered the final as underdogs, having lost four matches throughout the tournament and needing a last-minute victory against the Magnus Carlsen-led Alpine SG Pipers to secure their spot in the final. PBG on the other hand had won eight of their ten matches in London and clinched a place in the final with a round to spare.

The favourites had previously won both matches against Triveni in dominating fashion, winning the first game 15-3 and the second 12-8.

Yet it would be Triveni celebrating on Saturday as they upset the odds to emerge victorious in the English capital, with Former Women's World Champion Alexandra Kosteniuk putting the finishing touches as she defeated PBG's Tan Zhongyi in the final board. For her efforts, Kosteniuk was named Player of the Match.

PBG meanwhile, take home the second-placed prize of $250,000 USD.