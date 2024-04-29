Two-time Cheltenham-winning horse dies

A racehorse that had twice won Cheltenham Festival, Shiskin, has died after fracturing his leg in an accident that took place in his own stable.

‘Shish’ had raced at Aintree, Ascot and several other major horse racing events across the UK, as well as Cheltenham, where he achieved his greatest degree of success. At Cheltenham, Shiskin won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2020 and the Arkle Challenge Trophy in 2021. He was also victorious in the Clarence House Chase, the Ascot Chase, the Betway Bowl and the Maghull Novices’ Chase.

Shishkin’s trainer, Nicky Henderson, has been a trainer since 1978, following his graduation from Eton College. He has trained many successful racehorses in the past, including See You Then, Remittance Man and Zaynar. He described Shiskin’s passing as a ‘very sad night’.

In a post on the official Seven Barrows X [formerly Twitter] page, Henderson, wrote: "Tragically we have lost Shishkin this evening after he got cast in his stable and fractured his hind leg.

“This is a very sad night. He was our star and we will never forget him. Everyone involved with Seven Barrows, particularly his owners, Joe and Marie Donnelly, Jaydon, Nico and George are obviously devastated that such a great horse, friend and warrior has gone.

“He was due to leave for Punchestown tomorrow morning but sadly this is now not to be. He was an absolute superstar and his CV is testament to that – except the King George is not in it even though we believe it should have been.

