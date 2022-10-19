Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been selected as the venue for Tyson Fury’s hopeful upcoming fight against Derek Chisora

The Gypsy King is once again hoping to be back in the boxing room despite announcing he was set to retire on several occasions. Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium back in April and is now hopeful of fighting on home soil once again after seemingly confirming to have secured ‘Del Boy’ Derek Chisora as an opponent.

Fury had called out Anthony Joshua on Twitter after it was revealed Oleksandr Usyk would be taking some time away from the sport but it seems negotiations broke down relatively quickly and Fury continued to search for his next opponent. It was then revealed he would fight Derek Chisora in what would be their third meet but Chisora has since denied having any knowledge of the potential bout. Fury won the two previous fights against Chisora with their last meet coming in 2014. They first met in 2011 with Fury ending Chisora’s unbeaten streak.

Here is all the latest news on Fury’s upcoming potential bout against Derek Chisora...

When would Fury vs Chisora III take place?

It is believed the fight has been confirmed to take place on 3 December 2022 and will be held at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. This would be the second boxing event to take place at the £1bn stadium after the 62,850-seater arena hosted Anthony Joshua’s first defeat to Usyk in September 2021. Booking the Spurs’ ground means the fight would take place outdoors in potentially freezing conditions. The ring would be under cover but fans seated on the pitch could well be open to all the elements.

Fury was the first person to beat Derek Chisora back in 2011

Fury previously had the Cardiff stadium booked for 3 December when he thought he would be fighting Anthony Joshua in what would have been one of the biggest fights in British boxing history. However, since this has fallen through, Fury has had to settle for Chisora after he became short of options.

What has been said?

Speaking in an interview with IFLTV ‘War’ Chisora claimed that he hadn’t been set a contract and did not know what was going on. When asked if he was to fight Fury, ‘Del Boy’ said: “No I’m not. I’m serious. I’m not. I’m not. It’s rumours. It’s like someone says he’s been cheating on his wife. Is he cheating on his wife? No it’s a rumour, bro...I haven’t been sent nothing. Nothing. I don’t know (if I want it.).”

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, also added that he could not let his golden boy go without, after going out months since his last fight. Warren said: “He’s got to fight this year. We’ve tried to make two significant fights and they’ve both fallen through. Nothing to do with Tyson, nothing to do with us, so this is where we are now.

“He can’t have one fight in a year, he last fought in April, which will mean it will be a year out the ring more or less by the time this fight comes around with Usyk.. He needs to fight and he will fight, we’ve said that from day one. Derek will give a good account of himself but I don’t think anybody out there can beat Tyson Fury.”

How to buy tickets for the fight

Tickets are currently unavailable for the fight as the pair continue to negotiate the potential deal. If the fight goes ahead, they will be available to purchase through the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium website.

