Here are all the details ahead of UFC 275 in Singapore.

Singapore are set to host UFC 275 this weekend in one of the most important events of the year, with two title fights playing out at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The main event will see Glover Teixeira looking to retain his light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka, with the former becoming the second-oldest UFC champion in history in October.

Prochazka has a record of 28-3-1 and has rapidly risen up the ranks, being ranked number five light heavyweight in the world by Fight Matrix and number two in the UFC light heavyweight rankings (as of 2021).

Here are all the important details ahead of the bout.

When is the fight?

UFC 275 takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang on Saturday 11th June 2022.

The early prelims will start at 11:30pm BST on Saturday, with the prelims following at 1am on Sunday 12th June.

The main card is then set to begin at 3am on the Sunday.

Schedule

Ahead of Teixeira v Prochazka, the co-main event will see Valentina Shevchenko defend her flyweight title against Taila Santos.

Zhang Weili will also take on Joanna Jedrejczyk in a rematch of what was considered to be the best women’s fight in UFC history.

Here is Sunday’s schedule...

Main card

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos (women’s flyweight title)

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women’s strawweight)

Rogerio Bontorin vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev (welterweight)

Prelims

SeungWoo Choi vs Josh Culibao (featherweight)

Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun (middleweight)

Maheshate vs Steve Garcia (lightweight)

Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews (welterweight)

Kyung Ho Kang vs Batgerel Danaa (bantamweight)

Liang Na vs Silvana Juarez (women’s strawweight)

Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards (women’s bantamweight)

How to watch on TV

The card will be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK, while you can live stream it on the BT Sport app and website.

You can subscribe to a monthly pass for £25 and can cancel anytime.

Odds

According to Sky Bet...

Teixeira 13/8 Prochazka 1/2

Shevchenko 1/7 Santos 9/2