UK Athletics unveils groundbreaking joint venture to revitalise the sport

In a bold move to rejuvenate athletics in the United Kingdom, UK Athletics (UKA) has partnered with London Marathon Events (LME) and The Great Run Company (GRC) to form a new joint venture named Athletic Ventures. This collaboration aims to transform the future of athletics in the UK by delivering major events and fostering growth from grassroots to elite levels.

Announced on April 15, 2024, Athletic Ventures is set to organize significant competitions, including the 2026 European Athletics Championships in Birmingham and the annual Diamond League event in the UK. The venture also plans to lead the UK's bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, marking a strategic effort to bring world-class athletics back to British soil.

Jack Buckner, CEO of UK Athletics, expressed optimism about the partnership, stating, "This is a groundbreaking model for the development of athletics and for major sports events in the UK. We believe our new partnership will transform the future of athletics in this country." He emphasized the potential to restore the sport's popularity to its 1980s heyday.

The collaboration brings together the expertise of LME, organizers of the world-renowned London Marathon, and GRC, known for the Great North Run, the world's largest half marathon. Hugh Brasher, Event Director of LME, highlighted the venture's potential, saying, "Combining the sport of athletics with the greatest road running events in the world is just the start of this journey. We believe this partnership will help deliver even more societal change than our combined events have achieved over the last forty years."

Athletic Ventures aims to revitalise interest in athletics by introducing a "playground to podium" sponsorship program, seeking new commercial partners to support athletes at all levels. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to address financial challenges faced by UK Athletics, which reported a £3.7 million loss in 2023.

The venture's formation comes at a time when the UK government has pledged over £900 million ($1.2 billion) to support grassroots sporting infrastructure and major international events. This investment includes more than £500 million allocated to organizing world-class events, such as the European Athletics Championships in 2026 and Euro 2028, and at least £400 million earmarked for improving community sports facilities.

Athletic Ventures' inaugural major event, the 2026 European Athletics Championships, will be held at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium, a venue that previously hosted the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The annual Diamond League event will continue to attract top-tier athletes and global audiences, further cementing the UK's position in international athletics.

Lord Coe, President of World Athletics, praised the initiative, stating, "This is a very exciting time for our sport. Innovation and creative partnerships like this joint venture will keep pushing our sport forward and make it an attractive proposition for fans and commercial partners alike".

As Athletic Ventures embarks on this transformative journey, the collaboration between UK Athletics, London Marathon Events, and The Great Run Company signifies a renewed commitment to elevating the sport of athletics across the United Kingdom.