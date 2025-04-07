UK's cheapest football stadiums for beer and pie revealed

pint of beer

For football fans in the UK, nothing says game day quite like a chilled pint paired with a delicious, juicy hot pie. But which stadiums deliver the best price points for these iconic treats?

Revealed: The 10 Cheapest UK Football Stadiums for a Beer and a Pie!

To determine this, experts at software solution provider Nsoft have analysed different UK stadiums' match day snack prices, including the cost of a pint and a pie.

The table shows the top 10 most affordable UK Football stadiums:

Rank Stadium Cost of a Pint Cost of a Pie Stadium Snack Affordability Score 1 Ewood Park £3.50 £2.80 9.33 2 Carrow Road £3.50 £3.00 8.92 3 Toughsheet Community Stadium £3.50 £3.00 8.92 4 The Riverside Stadium £3.60 £3.00 8.78 5 The Coventry Building Society Arena £3.60 £3.00 8.78 6 St Andrew's £3.60 £3.00 8.78 7 bet365 Stadium (The Britannia Stadium) £3.60 £3.20 8.38 8 Anfield £3.30 £3.40 8.37 9 The Stadium of Light £4.10 £3.10 7.91 10 Bramall Lane £3.50 £3.50 7.90

Ewood Park, home to Blackburn Rovers, takes the top spot with an impressive snack affordability score of 9.33. A pint costs £3.50, and a hot pie is priced at £2.80, making it the most affordable stadium for fans looking for quality refreshments at a reasonable price.

In second place is Carrow Road, where a pint costs £3.50 and a hot pie is £3, giving it a solid score of 8.92. The stadium offers great value for money while maintaining the authentic, spirited atmosphere that fans love.

Rounding out the top three is Toughsheet Community Stadium, which mirrors Carrow Road’s pricing with a pint at £3.50 and a pie at £3, earning an 8.92 score. This stadium provides fans with an affordable and enjoyable game day experience without sacrificing the vibrant atmosphere.