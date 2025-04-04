Under Armour signs world-class right back Achraf Hakimi

Under Armour continues to make waves in football with the signing of Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco National Team star right-back, Achraf Hakimi, who joins the brand’s expanding list of incredibly talented young football athletes across EMEA.

With numerous goals and assists so far this season, the Paris Saint-Germain star is on top form as the club sits comfortably at the top of the Ligue 1 and prepares for the Champions League quarter-finals. Hakimi’s dogged resilience and determination, his love for his heritage, his great sense of style and his aspiration for greatness all make him the perfect fit for Under Armour.

With this signing, Under Armour is planting a flag in Paris and demonstrating its intent to increase its presence and relevance on the French market, where the brand has seen great momentum and significant growth over the last 18 months. An icon of the world game since Morocco’s exceptional World Cup run in Qatar in 2022 and a favourite amongst PSG fans, Hakimi will spearhead Under Armour’s growing momentum with young athletes both in France and across EMEA.

Hakimi will play in Under Armour’s Shadow Elite 3 boots, the brand’s latest football footwear innovation and will wear Under Armour’s latest performance and sportswear products off the pitch such as the Challenger, Terrace and Unstoppable ranges. This will continue to drive the growth categories of football and sportswear for the UA brand.

To launch the partnership, Under Armour crafted a visually powerful reveal film. Set in a white limbo, the creative concept leans into a bold graphic treatment to seamlessly bring together the brand and the city of Paris in a single, iconic expression, where a long legendary shadow evolves into the Under Armour logo, with Hakimi at the very heart of it.

Hakimi joins a roster of exciting young European football talent that continues to grow fast for Under Armour, with the signings of Pedro Porro (Tottenham FC), Sacha Boey (Bayern Münich), Ferran Torres & Marc Casadó (Barcelona FC) all taking place in the last 12 months.

“I am super excited to join Under Armour, a brand that designs great products and aligns perfectly with my personal values and ambitions. I look forward to growing my career with them as they rapidly expand in football and in sportswear, in France and across EMEA.” – Achraf Hakimi.

“Achraf puts a major stake in the ground for Under Armour in football. It demonstrates our commitment and unwavering focus to grow our football business through world class athletes. We can’t wait to go on this journey together and take Achraf’s game and career to the next level.” –Kevin Ross, Managing Director for Under Armour EMEA.