The US Open takes place this weekend, with 156 of golf’s biggest names competing for the biggest prize fund on the PGA Tour.

Players will be vying for a share of a $12.5 million purse, as well as an opportunity to write their name into the history books at one of the sport’s most illustrious events.

This year, the Open - which is played over a variety of courses - will be held at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Last year’s tournament was won by Spanish star Jon Rahm, who came in at -6 to pip South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen to the trophy in San Diego, California.

But to be in with the chance of taking Rahm’s crown this time around, players must first make sure that they make Friday’s cut.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cut requirements at this year’s US Open...

How many players make the cut at the US Open?

Out of a field of 156, the 60 players with the best scores after 36 holes make the cut.

The number of competitors advancing to the third round can be higher, however, with any player tied for 60th-place also continuing into the weekend.

Unlike other majors, including The Masters, the Open does not employ a 10-shot rule.

A 10-shot rule means that all golfers within 10 strokes of the leader, no matter how high or low in the standings, also make the cut.

Generally speaking, this tends to lead to quite a lenient cut, whereas the Open’s 60-player regulations will almost certainly reduce field by more than half.

When is the cut at the US Open made?

The cut is made at the halfway point of the competition, after 36 holes.

With the Open starting on Thursday June 16th, this means that it will happen after the second round of play on Friday June 17th.

What score is required to make the cut at the US Open?

The short answer is that it varies from year to year.

There is not set score required to make the cut. As long as a player is tied in 60th-place or higher, they will advance into the weekend.

One thing that is almost certain, however, is that the cut line will be significantly over par.