Vince McMahon resigns from WWE after sexual abuse lawsuit is filed
McMahon continues to deny any wrongdoing after a lawsuit was filed by Janel Grant.
Wrestling personality Vince McMahon has resigned from the WWE’s parent company amid sex trafficking allegations.
His resignation comes a day after a former employee filed a federal lawsuit accusing him and another former executive of serious sexual misconduct, including offering her to a star wrestler for sex. McMahon stepped down from his position as executive chairman of the board of directors at WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, according to a statement released late on Friday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He continued to deny wrongdoing following the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, who worked in the company’s legal and talent departments.
The suit includes allegations that Mr McMahon, now 78, forced Ms Grant into a sexual relationship in order for her to get and keep a job and passed around pornographic pictures and videos of her to other men, including other WWE employees. Ms Grant’s representatives have said she wished to go public with her identity. Her lawyer declined to comment on Friday.
Mr McMahon’s statement said that he was leaving the board "out of respect" for WWE and TKO Group.
"I stand by my prior statement that Ms Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth," he said in the statement. "I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.