Vince McMahon has resigned from the WWE's parent company. (Picture: Getty Images)

Wrestling personality Vince McMahon has resigned from the WWE’s parent company amid sex trafficking allegations.

His resignation comes a day after a former employee filed a federal lawsuit accusing him and another former executive of serious sexual misconduct, including offering her to a star wrestler for sex. McMahon stepped down from his position as executive chairman of the board of directors at WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings, according to a statement released late on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He continued to deny wrongdoing following the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant, who worked in the company’s legal and talent departments.

The suit includes allegations that Mr McMahon, now 78, forced Ms Grant into a sexual relationship in order for her to get and keep a job and passed around pornographic pictures and videos of her to other men, including other WWE employees. Ms Grant’s representatives have said she wished to go public with her identity. Her lawyer declined to comment on Friday.

Mr McMahon’s statement said that he was leaving the board "out of respect" for WWE and TKO Group.