'Voice of snooker' Alan Hughes dies - he gave Ronnie O'Sullivan and Jimmy White their nicknames
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alan Hughes was not only a regular at the Crucible in Sheffield for the snooker World Championships, but also MC-ed 42 boxing matches.
Hughes dubbed Ronnie O’Sullivan “The Rocket” and also popularised Jimmy White’s nickname of the Whirlwind - a shortened version of “The Whirlwind of London Town”. He also called Canadian Cliff Thorburn “The Grinder” because he took so long to play his shots.
And as well as a fine record in overseeing snooker and boxing matches, he also played for Tottenham alongside Jimmy Greaves in the 1960s.
Snooker player Michael Holt, who now runs a coaching school, said: “Really sad news about the passing of Alan Hughes. Lovely guy.
“I’ve had the honour of him announcing my name. Alan chose my nickname many years ago when I was a young player breaking through. I remember the conversation when he said I need a nickname, the first one he suggested was ‘The Hitman’ to which I responded ‘I’m having that’! Thoughts are with his family.”
Another tribute left on Facebook said: “Sorry to hear of the passing of the greatest of all snooker MCs, Alan Hughes. He is widely regarded as the man who introduced an entertainment side to the sport, coming up with player nicknames and making more of an event of the introductions. Rest in peace.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.