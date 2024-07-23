We asked AI to rank the best Olympic mascots of all time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the years, the Olympic Games have given us iconic athletes, unforgettable moments, and some truly bizarre mascots. But which ones reign supreme?

A new study by gaming experts at Solitaire Bliss conducted an AI-powered analysis, where they prompted Google Gemini to evaluate every mascot out of 10, based on cuteness, creativity, and cultural significance. It was then asked to create a definitive ranking to determine the best Olympic mascots of all time. Ranking first, as the best Olympic mascots of all time are Vinicius & Tom from the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, with an overall average rating of 8.8. Gemini rated the Rio mascots highly for all criteria. With a huge score of 9.2 for cuteness, Gemini said that the cat-like playfulness of Vinicius and Tom's expressive facial features make the pair ‘irresistibly charming.’ Placing second are Wenlock & Mandeville from the London 2012 Summer Olympics, with an overall average rating of 8.5. The London Olympic Mascots also score highly across all criteria. Gemini managed to accurately identify the cultural significance of the London 2012 mascots, stating ‘their names reference historical locations, and their design incorporates elements of British culture.’ Ranking third are Miga, Quatchi, Sumi & Mukmuk from the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics, with an overall average rating of 8.3. Scoring highest in the cuteness category, Gemini observation was that ‘each animal's unique personality shines through, making them collectively endearing.’

Soohorang & Bandabi from the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, place fourth, with an overall average rating of 8.1. Gemini praised the pair’s cultural significance, stating that the mascots ‘Embrace traditional Korean symbols like the "chum" dance and the "obangsaek" colours’. Ranking fifth is Fuwa from the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics, with an overall average rating of 7.9. Gemini rated Fuwa 7.5 for creativity, noting that ‘the concept of five mascots embodying the Olympic rings and Chinese philosophy is interesting’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Placing sixth is Phyrges, the mascot for the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, with an overall average rating of 7.8. Phyrges was the only mascot where Gemini scored it highest for creativity. Gemini said, ‘The concept of anthropomorphic Phrygian caps is unique and aligns with the revolutionary spirit of the Games.’

Ranking seventh are Miraitowa & Someity from the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, with an average overall rating of 7.7. Gemini was impressed by the mascot's cultural significance, scoring them 7.8 and commenting that they ‘draw inspiration from Japanese anime and traditional patterns, creating a sense of national identity.’ Izzy from the Atlanta 1996 Summer Olympics, ranks eighth, with an overall rating of 7.5. Gemini rated Izzy 7.8 for cuteness due to its appeal to children, stating ‘Izzy's cartoonish appearance and playful energy are appealing to younger audiences.’ Placing ninth is Hodori from the Seoul 1988 Summer Olympics, with an overall rating of 7.4. Gemini had mixed reviews regarding Hodori across all criteria. Regarding cultural significance Gemini scored the mascot 7.3 and commented ‘(Hodori) represents Korean traditions through its hat and dance, but lacks the depth of some later mascots’ Rounding off the top ten is Waldi from the Munich 1972 Summer Olympics, with an overall rating of 7.2. While the scores weren’t particularly bad, Gemini didn’t seem too impressed with the creativity associated with Waldi, scoring it a 7. Gemini commented that ‘while a dachshund is associated with Germany, the concept isn't particularly innovative.’

A spokesperson for SolitaireBliss commented on the findings: "Google Gemini's top picks, like Rio's Vinicius & Tom and London's Wenlock & Mandeville, show a preference for mascots that blend cultural significance with modern design. These characters resonate both nationally and globally, creating a lasting legacy for the Games.

“It’s worth noting that a significant portion of the top-ranked mascots hail from the 2000s, a period marked by a growing emphasis on brand identity and a desire to appeal to a global audience.