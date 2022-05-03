When is the Wells Fargo Championship 2022? Everything you need to know including schedule, TV channel, odds tips and prize money.

The 2022 Wells Fargo Championship will get underway later this week, with the event relocating to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Maryland after previously taking place at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

Rory McIlroy will be looking to retain his title after winning last year’s tournament by one stroke - his first since his 2015 victory in North Carolina.

The 32-year-old is the only golfer that has won the Wells Fargo Championship more than once, while Jason Day (Australia) and Vijay Singh (Fiji) are the only previous winners outside of the US.

First held in 2003, the tournament has become one of the PGA Tour’s key events and is home to one of the toughest finishing stretches on the circuit, with 16, 17 and 18 known as the Green Mile.

Here is all you need to know.

Wells Fargo Championship schedule

The Wells Fargo Championship will begin on Thursday May 5 and conclude on Sunday May 8.

Here is the schedule in local time:

Thursday 5th May 2-6pm : Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1

Friday 6th May 2-6pm: Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2

Saturday 7th May 1-3pm: Wells Fargo Championship, Round 3

Sunday 8th May 1-3pm: Wells Fargo Championship, Round 4

Wells Fargo Championship prize money

The total purse in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship is $9 million - an all-time high for the event.

Last year, McIlroy won the tournament and took home $1.458 million out of the total event payout of $8.1 million.

Based on the standardized formula that the PGA Tour is using in dividing the purse for each event, here’s what the top-10 finishers in the tournament will receive.

1. $1.6m 2. $981,000 3. $621,000 4. $441,000 5. $369,000 6. $326,250 7. $303,750 8. $281,250 9. $263,25 10. $245,250

Wells Fargo Championship odds tips

According to Paddy Power, McIlroy is the favourite to win the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

Rory McIlroy 15/2Corey Conners 18/1Tony Finau 20/1Matthew Fitzpatrick 20/1 Abraham Ancer 25/1Gary Woodland 28/1Keegan Bradley 28/1Russell Henley 28/1Seamus Power 28/1Tyrell Hatton 33/1Paul Casey 33/1Marc Leishman 33/1Max Homa 33/1Cameron Young 33/1Patrick Reed 40/1Sergio Garcia 40/1Si Woo Kim 40/1

What TV channel is the Wells Fargo Championship on?