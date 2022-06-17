The famous touring side return to Twickenham for the first time since 2019 to face Eddie Jones’ team.

Rugby’s most famous touring team return to Twickenham this weekend as England take on the Barbarians in their first summer test.

Eddie Jones will field a side mixed with experienced campaigners and fresh faces against their visitors who boast a mix of talented players from France, the Pacific Islands and more.

It will be the 19th meeting of England and the Barbarians with the fixture first having been contested in 1990.

The hosts won that contest 18-16 and have come out victorious ten times over the ‘Baa Baas’ who have won seven including three in a row between 2003 and 2005.

Here is everything you need to know about the match including how to watch and the early team news:

England vs Barbarians date, venue and kick off time

England take on the Barbarians on Sunday, June 19 2022.

The match will be played at Twickenham Stadium in London and is scheduled to kick off at 3pm BST.

The two teams last played each other in 2019 where the hosts were 51-24 winners.

England vs Barbarians team news

Eddie Jones will field a mix of experience and youth for the first of the summer tests.

England: Freeman; Cokanasiga, Marchant, Atkinson, May; Smith, Randall; Rodd, Walker, Collier, Ewels, Hill, Curry (c), Underhill, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Singleton, Goodrick-Clarke, Schickerling., Lawes, Willis, Care, Bailey, Nowell.

The Barbarians have a number of French international players in their ranks and also have 45 cap former England lock George Kruis in their ranks.

Barbarians: Spring; Penaud, Vakatawa, Botia, Niniashvili; Hastoy, Couilloud; Gros, Bourgarit, Gigashvili, Kruis, Skelton, Cretin, Ollivon (c), Tanga

Replacements: Priso, Tolofua, Falatea, Lavault, Le Garrec, Carbonel, Macalou, Vili.

How to watch England vs Barbarians

Amazon Prime have the rights to show the test match between England and the Barbarians.

Existing Prime members can watch the match at no extra cost while non-Prime customers can purchase a subscription for £7.99 per month or £79 a year.

First time buyers of the service also have the option of a 30-day free trial.

England vs Barbarians live stream

Prime Video can be accessed through most devices with an internet connection including TVs, laptops, tablets, games consoles and Fire TV sticks.

Build up to the match is due to get underway at 2pm with presenter Gabby Logan joined by former England captain Dylan Hartley and former South Africa winger Bryan Habana, who is a former Barbarian.

Are all of England’s summer tests on Amazon Prime?

Although England vs Barbarians will be shown exclusively on Prime TV, England’s summer test series against Australia will be broadcast in the UK by Sky Sports.

Eddie Jones’ side head down under to take on their famous rivals in a best of three series which will be played between July 2 and July 16.

The dates for those matches are: