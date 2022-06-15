US Open 2022: What was the ‘Battle of Brookline’? 1999 Ryder Cup controversy explained

It’s been 23 years since the notoriously bad-tempered intercontinental clash.

The US Open gets underway this week, with 156 of golf’s top players battling out for a share of $12.5 million and a spot in the history books.

The illustrious tournament will be held at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts - a course that boasts a fine history of its own.

As well as being one of the oldest clubs in the United States, Brookline has hosted the Open on three previous occasions, but is perhaps most renowned for providing a backdrop to the 1999 Ryder Cup.

Since christened the ‘Battle of Brookline’, the competition was marred by a number of controversies, as well as representing one of the most improbable comebacks in modern sporting history.

Here’s everything you need to know...

What was the ‘Battle of Brookline’?

The ‘Battle of Brookline’ was a nickname given to the infamous 1999 Ryder Cup contest between America and Europe.

Held at the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, the 33rd iteration of the iconic intercontinental tournament was marred by controversy and unruly fan behaviour.

On the course itself, America, captained by Ben Crenshaw, came from behind on the Sunday to secure a 14 1/2 - 13 1/2 victory over Mark James’ European squad.

The visitors had been leading 10–6 heading into the final round, and theoretically needed just four points to wrap up the win.

But their hosts rallied, winning the first 6 matches of the day to surge into a lead that would ultimately prove decisive.

At the time, America’s improbable success represented the largest final day comeback victory in Ryder Cup history.

Why was the ‘Battle of Brookline’ so controversial?

The 1999 Ryder Cup has become renowned for a number of incidents that have broadly acknowledged as representing poor sportsmanship.

The behaviour of both the US team and their fans was widely criticised on both sides of the Atlantic in the days after America’s victory.

Throughout the tournament, spectators heckled European players, while allegations were also made regarding cheating on the part of course marshals.

Infamously, members of the American team invaded the 17th green after Justin Leonard had holed a long putt during his tie with Jose Maria Olazabal, but before the Spaniard had attempted his shorter shot to bring scores level.

Olazabal would go on to miss his putt, leaving Leonard one up with one hole to play, assuring him of a half point and guaranteeing an American victory.

In the aftermath of the competition, several members of the European team were critical of the actions of the US team and spectators.

Colin Montgomerie said that his father had left the course in disgust due to the amount of abuse that his son was subjected to, while captain James reported that a fan had spat at his wife.

Andrew Coltart‘s caddy claimed that a course marshal had concealed the player’s lost ball until a five minute deadline had elapsed, resulting in a one-stroke penalty.

Vice-captain Sam Torrance stated that those who had rushed the green on the 17th hole had trampled over Olazabal’s putting line, as well as singling out Tom Lehman’s behavior on the final day, labelling the former world number one as “disgusting”.

Broadcaster Alistair Cooke would go on to describe the last day of the tournament as “a date that will live in infamy” in an article entitled “The Arrival of the Golf Hooligan”.

Some of the American team apologised afterwards of their squad, while many newspapers were also critical of their side.