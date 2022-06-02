The NFL season is drawing closer, and here we have rounded up all the information on the 2022 London Series, ahead of tickets going on sale.

The new NFL season is growing closer by the day as the long wait goes on.

One of the world’s most popular sports will return in September for the new season, but the news cycle continues to trickle along.

We had the NFL Draft in April, while the schedule release followed shortly after, and as part of that, we learned which games will be played on British soil this season.

Since 2007, games have been played on this side of the pond, and the NFL are branching out again this season, also playing games in Germany and Mexico.

As far as London goes, we have rounded up all we know so far about the event.

The games

There are three London games this season, played across three separate weekends in October.

On October 2, the Minnesota Vikings will face the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A week later, on October 9, the New York Giants, who were one of the two teams to first play in London, will face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Finally, the Denver Broncos will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 30 at Wembley Stadium.

Ticket details

We now know that season ticket holders can purchase tickets from Monday, June 20, while premium packages are available from June 22.

New season tickets are available from June 30, while single game tickets for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium games will not be put on sale until July 26th.

Single ticket details for the Wembley Stadium games will be announced later.

Ticket prices

Prices range widely depending on where in the stadium you want to sit.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, category one tickets are £146, while season tickets, which cover both games, are £292.

Category two single tickets are £135, while category three tickets cost £270 and category three £112.

Category four tickets will set you back £100, category five £87, category six £77 and category seven £64.

The cheapest season ticket is £128, while children’s single-game tickets range between £43.50 or £32.