We’re less than a month away from the first of another incredible series of London games!

It’s hard to believe that the NFL London games are already less than a month away.

The new season gets underway this Thursday with reigning Champions Los Angeles Rams taking on Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium before the main chunk gets underway on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate during the NFL London 2021 match between Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Following that, we’ll already be able to say we’re days away from yet another incredible London games.

The popularity of the games has grown immensely in recent years and it shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of 2022’s helpings.

When are the NFL London games?

The London games will take place during the month of October with three match-ups scheduled for October 2nd, October 9th and October 30th respectively.

What teams are playing?

Jacksonville Jaguars, who have been adopted as “London’s team” will once again take part and they will be joined by Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints.

The matches are as followed

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints (October 2, 14:30)

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers (October 9, 14:30)

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars (October 30, 13:30)

Where are the games being played?

The games will take place both at Wembley Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Since the construction of Tottenham’s new stadium, the majority of matches are now being played there. Jacksonville, however, will continue to use Wembley Stadium for now.

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets are understandably now few and far between with them being on sale for months now, however, it is possible to still get your hands on some should you wish.