Darts sensation Luke 'The Nuke' Littler took the sporting world by storm when he reached the final of the 2024 PDC Darts World Championship at the age of just 16 - and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

In the final of the World Championship, Littler was defeated by Luke 'Cool Hand' Humphries by a score of 7-4. However, the youngster will have a chance at revenge, when he takes on Humphries once again on the opening day of Premier League Darts 2024. It will also mark the first time Littler has partaken in Premier League Darts.

In this piece, we'll let you know how you can watch this highly-anticipated clash - we will tell you when the match will take place, as well as what TV channel it will be available for viewing on.

When is Luke Littler's next match and how can I watch it on TV?

Littler vs Humphries will take place on February 1 from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff. The program will begin at 7pm - it will be preceded by 'Luke vs Luke: A Date With Destiny', an hour-long documentary designed to hype up the clash.

The opening night of Premier League Darts 2024 will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena. If you are a Sky subscriber, you can watch the show on Sky Go on supported devices.

Who else will be playing on the night?