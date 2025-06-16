OAKMONT, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 15: J. J. Spaun of the United States celebrates with the trophy after winning during the final round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 15, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 34-year-old etched his name into golfing history yesterday with his second ever PGA Tour victory, leaving many fans keen to learn more about golf’s newest superstar.

Spaun was born in 1990 to American and Filipino parents, spending his childhood in Los Angeles, California.

The 34-year-old took an early interest in golf at the age of three when he was given a set of plastic clubs by a relative.

Despite showing great promise and potential, Spaun received no formal training while growing up and instead practised by chipping balls into a net with his father.

After graduating from San Diego State University in 2012 with a degree in Social Sciences, Spaun turned professional and began playing on the Canadian PGA Tour.

Prior to his US Open Victory, Spaun had won one PGA title; the Valero Texas Open in 2022.

In 2019, Spaun began suffering from a number of health issues which were impacting his performances. After losing nearly 7 kilograms in the space of a month, Spaun sought medical advice.

Following extensive tests from doctors, the golfer was diagnosed as type 2 diabetic. He has since said that the condition doesn’t really affect his daily life, and that he gets by with exercise and a healthy diet.

Is JJ Spaun married?

JJ Spaun during the first round of the US Open | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Away from the sport, the golfer spends most of his time with his family, who live in Scottsdale, Arizona.

He married his wife Melody in 2019 after being introduced to each other by mutual friends. The couple have two daughters, Emerson and Violet, who are five and two.

Following Sunday’s US Open Victory, Spaun revealed that he was still awake just hours before the all important final day, taking care of his daughter Violet. He told reporters: “I was running to CVS in downtown because my daughter had a stomach bug and was vomiting all night long.

“I was just like, okay, my wife was up at 3am, and she’s like, Violet is vomiting all over. She can’t keep anything down. It was kind of a rough start to the morning.”

Despite the lack of sleep, Spaun managed to seal victory in spectacular fashion with a 64-foot birdie to win by two on one under, earning him a place in golfing history and a whopping $4.3 million dollar prize fund.

What is JJ Spaun’s net worth?

The website Celebritynetworth.com estimates JJ Spaun’s net worth to be about $10m. He has donated the winnings from tournaments to charity in the past.

He has endorsement deals with brands like Srixon, Rocket Mortgage, and Amerisure Insurance, among others