Super Bowl LVIII is almost upon us, and the Kansas City Chiefs are once again the stars of the show, reaching their fourth Super Bowl in five years, hoping to make it three wins from four on Sunday. A rematch from the Miami superbowl of four years ago will take place in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, and it is the first Super Bowl to be held in the US gambling capital.

The 49ers have been the best team in football so far this season, but no team turns it on like the Chiefs of recent years in the playoffs, and that has proven true up to this point, with Andy Reid's men following up a frustrating season with a superb playoff run. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the stars of the show, and here we run you through what you need to know about Travis Kelce's brother, who played in this game just 12 months ago.

Who is Jason Kelce?

Jason Kelce is a centre for the Philadelphia Eagles. He, like Travis, also went to Cincinnati college, and the two played together given there is only a two-year gap between them.

Kelce senior is one of the best centres in the game, and he has been for a number of years, winning a Super Bowl in 2018 and reaching another last year, with the Eagles eventually losing to the Chiefs. The two brothers played against each other on that occasion. Interestingly, this year may have been Kelce senior's final year in the NFL, with plenty of talk that the centre could retire, now aged 36. The Eagles looked unstoppable early in the year but ultimately tailed off, losing in the first round of the playoffs.

Jason Kelce's net worth

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Kelce is worth around $30million in all, but his assets are likely to exceed that value. His last contract $37.5million over six years, He received a $6million bonus and $13million of the contract was guaranteed.