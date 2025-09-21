The winner of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been revealed following shocking scenes during the race.

The race, which took place in Baku, shocked fans in the early stages after title leader Oscar Piastri crashed out in the first lap. The drama-filled moment saw the McLaren driver hit trouble off the line at Turn 1 that led to him falling to the back of the pack. He had earlier been penalised by the stewards after initially moving before the lights went out.

The situation turned even worse for the Aussie driver, as he locked up and slid into the wall at Turn 5, dashing his hopes of a win in Azerbaijan. It came after he also crashed into the barriers in qualifying, starting on the grid in ninth. The shocking scenes could have a huge impact on his 2025 title hopes.

Piastri’s close rival in the title points table, Lando Norris, failed to capitalise on his major error. A painfully slow pit-stop saw the British McLaren driver drop to seventh, where he finished the race and took only six points out of Piastri’s lead.

The winner of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been confirmed after shocking scenes in Baku. | AFP via Getty Images

Who won the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen crossed the finish line in pole position following the poor showing from some of his competitors. The Dutchman claimed his fourth win of the season with his triumph in Baku and edges ever closer to title leader Piastri.

He was joined on the podium by George Russell, who clinched an impressive second for the Mercedes team despite starting from fifth on the grid. Carol Sainz took third on the podium, the first podium finish for Williams since 2021.

Max Verstappen claimed pole position in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. | AFP via Getty Images

The full F1 standing following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix are:

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 324 points Lando Norris (McLaren) – 299 points Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 255 points George Russell (Mercedes) – 212 points Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 165 points Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 121 points Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 78 points Alex Albon (Williams) – 70 points Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 39 points Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 28 points Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 31 points Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 30 points Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 18 points Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 12 points Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

The constructor team rankings at this point in the season are:

McLaren - 617 points Ferrari - 280 points Mercedes - 260 points Red Bull - 239 points Williams - 86 points Aston Martin - 62 points Racing Bulls - 61 points Sauber - 55 points Haas - 44 points Alpine - 20 points