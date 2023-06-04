Max Verstappen has won his fifth race of the 2023 season

Max Verstappen dominated from start to finish to claim his second Monaco GP victory

Max Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the F1 drivers championship with his fifth win of 2023.

The Dutch driver is looking to win his third title in a row and is off to a commanding start. Prior to the start of the Spanish GP on Sunday (4 June), he was 39 points clear of teammate Sergio Perez in the standings.

But victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya saw him extend his lead even further. Having qualified in pole he lead throughout the race, despite the best efforts of Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr who nearly overtook him on the first corner.

Who won the Spanish GP 2023?

Max Verstappen won the race in Barcelona on Sunday afternoon. It was his second victory in a row at the course having also triumphed in 2022.

He has won the Spanish GP a total of three times in his career: 2016, 2022 and 2023.

Lewis Hamilton finished in second ahead of his teammate George Russell.

Where is the race track?

