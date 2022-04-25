The Gypsy King retained his WBC heavyweight title with a sixth round stoppage and has now vowed to hang up his gloves.

Tyson Fury has reaffirmed his intention to retire from boxing after maintaining his unbeaten record against Dillia Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

The 33-year old brought his career total to 32 wins, one draw and zero defeats as he retained the WBC heavyweight title by TKO in the sixth round.

Now, the Gypsy King plans to step back from the sport despite many still harbouring hopes of a title unification bout against fellow British star Anthony Joshua or current WBA, IBF and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Here is what Fury and his wife said immediately after the fight and how social media has reacted to the news of his retirement:

Tyson Fury - “I fulfilled everything I’ve ever wanted to fulfil.”

Tyson Fury announced immediately after his victory over Dillian Whyte that he intended to retire from boxing, citing a previous promise to his wife.

However, the WBC champion only went as far to say that the Wembley bout “might” be the end of his illustrious career.

Speaking after the fight, he said: “This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King.

“I’ve spent a lot of time on the road. I’ve been away for a long time. I fulfilled everything I’ve ever wanted to fulfil.

“I will retire as only the second heavyweight in history, after Rocky Marciano, to retire undefeated. I was unbeatable at this game.

“I promised my wife that would be it after the Wilder fight, but I got offered a fight at Wembley and I owed it to the fans. What a way to go out.”

What did Tyson Fury’s wife say? “He has nothing else to prove”

Tyson Fury’s Wife, Paris, also spoke after the match as she joined her victorious husband in the ring to celebrate his win.

After the fight, Paris told talkSPORT: “The world has seen him reach the pinnacle. He’s just proved it again, the top quality that he is.

“I don’t enjoy this one bit. This is great, the celebratory bit. But all the lead-up and actual fight is a horrible situation to be in.

“He’s got nothing else to prove in the whole world.”

How has social media reacted to Tyson Fury’s reitrment?

As expected, the news that Fury now intends to retire has not been popular with boxing fans and pundits who now worry they will never see the Fypsy King taking on countryman Anthony Joshua.

@JimHamilton04:“Tyson Fury CAN’T retire until he fights Joshua. He just can’t. #GypsyKing”

@heyitsmarcosv:“Fury should fight Usyk/Joshua 2 winner and then retire. I think that would be a perfect walking into the sunset moment there.”

@MedcalfByESPN: “Tyson Fury doesn’t sound like a guy who is really leaving boxing. Remember, fighters don’t retire. They just say they’re going to retire. He can still make a ton of money in big stadium fights against Anthony Joshua (if he beats Usyk) or Usyk. Boxing history says he will be back.”