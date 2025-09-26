Woodman-Wickliffe coy on Black Ferns future ahead of bronze medal match

Woodman-Wickliffe has become synonymous with the women's game | World Rugby

New Zealand legend Portia Woodman-Wickliffe refused to rule out continuing her career after the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, the winger initially called time on her storied career after winning her second Olympic gold medal in Paris last year.

She cited the desire to have a child, and while that hope still remains, she is yet to put a full stop on her time in the Black Ferns jersey after their bronze medal match with France on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve already had a final match and we are back here again,” Woodman-Wicliffe said. “I’m taking it as an opportunity to play in the black jersey again.

“No one really knows if it is your last match, whether you get selected, whether there is an injury and everything that comes with it, so I am taking it as another opportunity.

“Next year, who knows where that goes. Ultimately, I really want to have babies at some stage, and that plan is on the go as well.

“It is always your last match, you always play in the black jersey as if it is your last match, and I'm really grateful for this opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old first played for the Black Ferns in 2013 and boasts two World Cups, two Olympic Games and one Commonwealth Games among the tournaments she was won.

And while her future is uncertain, she is immensely positive about her opposite winger Braxton Sorensen-McGee, who at 18 years old has scored nine times in her debut tournament.

Woodman-Wickliffe added: “I’m extremely proud, she is 18, but she has the mannerisms, calmness, knowledge and maturity of well, more than me.

“She is so amazing, she is so coachable, so talented, and just has the confidence and belief in herself that she can do what she needs to do when she gets out on the field.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Zealand will play in only their second bronze medal match, having won six World Cups, including the last two.

Assistant coach Tony Christie has admitted that the Black Ferns have been through the grief cycle this week after a 34-19 defeat to Canada in the semi-finals.

However, he made no excuses for why his side failed in their aims.

He said: “There is massive potential in this team. I believe we had the team to go and win the World Cup, we just didn’t put it together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The exciting thing is that the majority of this team will be back to crack it in the next four years.

“We are still a young team on paper and in caps, and we are looking forward to the new global calendar that has come out and more exposure.”