World Champion boxer arrested after police chase

Former WBC Middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo has been arrested on multiple charges by police in Texas after a brief chase.

Following this, Charlo was stripped of his WBC world title - a belt he had not defended since June of 2021, when he defeated fringe contender Juan Macias Montiel by unanimous decision. His last fight, a non-title encounter, was against Creed 3 star Jose Benavidez Jr in a ten-round bout.