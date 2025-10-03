World Cup winners Kildunne and Packer launch RugbyFest

Marlie Packer met Darcey Hall-Moore at Bracknell Rugby Club as she launched RugbyFest | PA

World Cup winners Ellie Kildunne and Marlie Packer were at Bracknell Rugby Club to launch RugbyFest, a nationwide celebration of rugby.

The pair were joined by 2014 World Cup winner, Maggie Alphonsi and former England international and British & Irish Lion Ugo Monye to launch the RFU’s grassroots scheme, which is taking place between 3-6 October.

Last weekend saw the Red Roses emerge triumphant over Canada in front of 81,885 fans at Allianz Stadium, with a record-breaking 5.8m viewers tuning in across TV and streaming.

It is safe to say that interest in women’s rugby has never been higher and RugbyFest aims to help it soar to further heights, with hundreds of rugby clubs set to take part with many welcoming the Red Roses as they travel across the country to meet young players and share their stories.

"We’re trying to drive girls back into the grassroots after the World Cup success and seeing the amount of people that turned up to watch the games," said Kildunne, who was one of four Red Roses to score in the final.

"I’m sure lots of people have been inspired by the tournament success stories over the past few weeks, and this is an opportunity to get involved, whether that’s ball in-hand or just turning up and enjoying the atmosphere."

"It’s a great opportunity to build on the win last weekend," added Executive Director of Rugby Development at the RFU Steve Grainger.

"The girls want to connect, and they want heroes and role models. It’s great to have Marlie, Ellie, Maggie and Ugo and it’s important to have them come down to and see and interact with the girls and see their enthusiasm."

RugbyFest is part of the RFU’s World Cup legacy programme, Impact ’25, and is supported by the National Lottery.

The Impact ’25 programme sees over £14.55m of government funding committed to the sport in England and the home unions up to the end of March 2026, creating more opportunities for women and girls to get involved in rugby.

"We talk about making sure the tournament’s a success which it has been but it’s now about ensuring a legacy," said Alphonsi, who lifted the trophy with the Red Roses 11 years ago.

"The word ‘legacy’ gets used quite a bit but it’s really important that we maximise the interest and engagement and the love for the sport that we currently have.

"When we won in 2014, there was a real interest in the sport, but we didn’t have the chance to capitalise on it.

"Winning the World Cup in our own country means we have an instant level of resources and assets that we should lean into.

"We’ve got plenty of rugby clubs who are thriving and ready for many people to take up the sport and that’s why RugbyFest is so important.

"The sport changed my life, and we need to make sure we open it up to many more people."

With hundreds of events already registered, it is set to be one of the biggest grassroots activations in the sport’s history. Young people looking to get involved can visit FindRugby.com to discover RugbyFest events near them and potentially take the first step towards pulling on an England shirt.