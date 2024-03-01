The World Indoor Athletics Championships are back, and they will take place in the UK this time around. Following an exciting competition in Belgrade two years ago, it's Glasgow's turn to hold the Championships.

This will be the 19th edition of the Championships, and they are already underway in Scotland, with Canada taking the first gold through Sarah Mitton in the shotput. Here we take you through all you need to know about the Championships, including how to watch on TV.

When and where are the World Indoor Athletics Championships?

The World Indoor Athletics Championships begin on March 1 and will conclude on March 3. There are 26 events in all, split between 13 for the men and the same number for the women. The Championships are taking place at the Commonwealth Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

The events include 60 metres, 400 metres, 800 metres, 1500 metres, 3000 metres, 60 metres hurdles, 4 x 400 metres relay, high jump, pole vault, long jump, triple jump and shot put. The only differing event between the men and the women is that the men will compete in the heptathlon, while the women will compete in the pentathlon.

The events are split across a morning and evening session, with the morning session running from 10.05am-1.45pm, while the evning session runs from 7pm-11pm. The majority of the event finals take place in the afternoon sessions across the first two days, while the best session comes in the evening of Sunday, March 3, when there are as many as 10 finals and one semi-final.

Which nations are competing?

Naturally, host country Great Britain are competing in these Championships. They are joined by nations all over the world who qualified through rankings and otherwise. USA, Canada, germany, Australia and as many as 132 nations in all will compete.

GB have 25 athletes in competition, while the USA have the most with 71. Belgium have 24, with Czech Republic (23), Jamaica (23), Netherlands (22) and Italy (21) all feature prominantly.

How to watch the World Indoor Athletics Championships on TV

The World Indoor Athletics Championships will be shown live across BBC Two and the BBC red button. You can also tune in via BBC IPlayer, while the World Indoor Athletics Championships website is also streaming live action on its official website.

The Team GB contenders

Among the GB medal hopefuls are pole vaulter Molly Caudery, competing on Saturday evening, as well as 400m runner Laviai Nielsen, high jumper Morgan Lake and 60m hurdle runner Cindy Sember.

GB are also hopeful about 60m runner Amy Hunt. Though, the home team will be without Jeremiah Azu, the 60m runner who had to pull out.

The Scottish hope

GB's 1500m hopeful Josh Kerr has spoken about his hopes for Scotland and the Championships, telling the BBC: "London in 2012 had a huge impact on the sport and inspiring the next generation. It's Scotland's turn to have that.