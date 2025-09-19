World Rugby confident WXV Global Series will rival R360

The competition replaces the three-tiered WXV competition that ran in 2023 and 2024 | World Rugby

World Rugby have announced the WXV Global Series for women’s rugby which they are confident will rival R360.

The WXV Global Series replaces the three-tiered WXV tournament used in the last World Cup cycle and will see the top 12 teams in the world play each other in home and away fixtures between 2026 and 2028. The teams ranked 13-18 will compete in a central location, funded by World Rugby, with the global governing body announcing £9m additional investment into the elite level of the women’s game.

R360 is a breakaway circuit co-founded by World Cup winner Mike Tindall and is expected to operate across the same September-October window that the WXV Global Series will be held.

“I think it is really important that we are confident and we back ourselves,” Sally Horrox, director of women’s rugby at World Rugby said. “The growth that we are seeing in the women’s game, the new fans that are coming to the game, the raising of performance standards, the level of ambition that we all have.

“Yes, we are talking about R360, in women’s sport globally, there are new leagues, there are new competitions, there are new opportunities developing. But it is really important that we are confident together as a group of unions and World Rugby that represent the global game that we back ourselves and lay out our plan, and that we are strong and players will make choices.

“We are a membership organisation and our unions lead the way, but I think it is really important and that we are confident in the way we stand tall and look forward.”

Fixtures for the competition will be announced by the home unions when it suits them best, another way in which World Rugby is devolving power. However, for some nations, this Rugby World Cup has highlighted the disparity between unions in terms of contracting for their women’s teams.

While England and New Zealand lead the way with fully professional set-ups, others are not there yet or may even be regressing. Australia, the hosts of the 2029 Women’s Rugby World Cup, do not operate within a full-time model.

However, Jilly Collins, general manager of women’s rugby at Rugby Australia, believes the clearly defined calendar will allow them to give players greater clarity. She said: "From our perspective, this is one piece of the jigsaw. You can't be a professional rugby player unless you've got rugby to play.

“So this is a massive part of that, and provides that certainty. What we're working through at the moment is what the domestic competition looks like. To complement that, from a player welfare perspective, we want to be playing in Australia, our top players to be playing 22-24 games a year.

“Then, what do those training environments look like and, therefore, what does the contracting model look like? Our high-performance team back in Australia are working through all of those pieces of the jigsaw, but they all have to fit together and work together for us to be successful and also for the game to be sustainable in the long term."

