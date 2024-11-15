Wrexham's most popular owner revealed by new study

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrate the National League title in 2023. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images).

The growing trend of sports stars, musicians, and actors investing in teams throughout the football pyramid has been popularised by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds thanks to their huge success both on and off the pitch at Wrexham.

McElhenney and Reynolds have overseen consecutive promotions in recent years, guiding The Red Dragons from the National League to League One. However, exactly how popular the duo are and how smart their investment has been was unknown until now.

The now common practice of an American celebrity investing their time and money into a British football team is often met with mixed reviews amongst supporters.

With the likes of Tom Brady, Michael Phelps, and Michael B. Jordan all following in McElhenney and Reynolds’ footsteps by investing varying sums in the likes of Birmingham City, Leeds United, and Bournemouth, respectively, the trend has begun to split opinion.

As a result, a new study has now revealed the most popular Wrexham owner as well as the celebrity owner who has made the smartest investment into the club.

The team at Swoop Funding have analysed how much profit or loss Wrexham have made alongside the positive and negative online sentiment of both McElhenney and Reynolds.

Hollywood stars McElhenney and Reynolds, who took control of Wrexham back in 2020, are largely seeing positive outcomes, though, despite the club reporting a £5.11M loss for the 2022/23 season.

McElhenney leads with a "Smartest Investment Score" of 55.28, boosted by strong online sentiment at 27% positive and just 5% negative. Meanwhile, Reynolds has also achieved a respectable score of 48.18, alongside 10% positive and 8% negative sentiment.

It’s clear, therefore, that the Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor has won the popularity contest with his Deadpool counterpart, but their ratings will surely only continue to rise if they continue to bring more success to Wrexham.

