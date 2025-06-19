Over 56 British players set to compete across Wimbledon in 2025

Dan Evans is set for his tenth Wimbledon this summer | Getty Images for LTA

The recipients of wildcards for The Championships, Wimbledon, have been revealed, with an array of British talent set to feature on the courts of SW19, meaning over 56 domestic players are set to compete across the main draw and qualifying this year.

A mix of established names and the next generation of British tennis stars have been awarded entry to the main draw of The Championships, for which qualifying begins on the 23rd of June, and main draw gets underway on the 30th of June.

Alongside Jack Draper, Jacob Fearnley, Cameron Norrie, and Billy Harris gaining direct entry to the men’s singles, Dan Evans will compete in his tenth Wimbledon main draw after beating Frances Tiafoe to secure his best win by ranking since the Davis Cup in Manchester in 2023 at the HSBC Championships this week. Other men joining Evans in being awarded wildcards are the 2023 boys’ singles champion Henry Searle, Jay Clarke, Jack Pinnington Jones, Johannus Monday, George Loffhagen, and Oliver Crawford.

On the women’s side, Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal all gain direct entry, with Kartal returning a year after becoming the first British woman to reach the third round as a qualifier since 1997. After her run to the French Open girls’ singles final, Hannah Klugman will make her senior grand slam main draw debut, after falling one step short reaching the final round of qualifying last year. Fellow rising stars Mingge Xu and 2024 US Open girls’ singles champion Mika Stojsavljevic will join Klugman, along with Francesca Jones, Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage and Heather Watson.

For qualifying, five Brits receive wildcards in each of the men’s and women’s draws. Arthur Fery, Oliver Tarvet, Ryan Peniston, Paul Jubb, and 2025 Lexus 18U Junior National Champion Oliver Bonding take the men’s spots, whilst Amarni Banks, Lily Miyazaki, Ella McDonald, Amelia Rajecki, and Ranah Stoiber take the women’s.

After completing the career singles grand slam in 2024, Alfie Hewett will return to defend his men’s wheelchair singles crown, with Gordon Reid joining him with direct entry. Ben Bartram and Dahnon Ward have received wildcards to the men’s wheelchair singles, British number one and two Lucy Shuker and Cornelia Oosthuizen receive wildcards to the women’s wheelchair singles, and Greg Slade receives one to take his place alongside fellow 2024 Paralympic silver medallist Andy Lapthorne in the Quad Wheelchair draw.

The current list of British main draw entries and wild cards, along with their LTA support, is below, with potentially more to follow prior to The Championships, once doubles entry lists and additional wild cards are known:

Men’s singles main draw:

Jack Draper (Elite)

Jacob Fearnley (PSP)

Cameron Norrie (Elite)

Billy Harris (NTC Pro Access)

Dan Evans (Elite)

Henry Searle (PSP)

Jay Clarke (NTC Pro Access)

Jack Pinnington Jones (PTP)

Johannus Monday (PTP)

George Loffhagen (PSP)

Oliver Crawford (NTC Pro Access)

Women’s singles main draw:

Emma Raducanu (Elite)

Katie Boulter (Elite)

Sonay Kartal (PSP)

Francesca Jones (NTC Pro Access)

Harriet Dart (NTC Pro Access)

Jodie Burrage (NTC Pro Access)

Heather Watson (NTC Pro Access)

Mingge Xu (PSP)

Mika Stojsavljevic (LUNTA)

Hannah Klugman (PSP)

Men’s singles qualifying:

Arthur Fery (PSP)

Oliver Tarvet (NCAA)

Ryan Peniston (NTC Pro Access)

Paul Jubb (NTC Pro Access)

Oliver Bonding (PTP)

Women’s singles qualifying:

Amarni Banks (PSP)

Lily Miyazaki (NTC Pro Access)

Ella McDonald (PSP)

Amelia Rajecki (Top 25)

Ranah Stoiber (PTP)

Men’s doubles:

Neil Skupski (Elite)

Lloyd Glasspool (Elite)

Julian Cash (NTC Pro Access)

Joe Salisbury (Elite)

Luke Johnson (Elite)

Jamie Murray (Elite)

Marcus Willis/Billy Harris

David Stevenson/Johannus Monday

Joshua Paris/Charles Broom

Henry Searle/Dan Evans

Lui Maxted/Connor Thomson

Women’s doubles:

Olivia Nicholls (NTC Pro Access)

Sonay Kartal/Jodie Burrage

Maia Lumsden/Harriet Dart

Heather Watson/Emily Appleton

Hannah Klugman/Mika Stojsavljevic

Ella McDonald/Mingge Xu

Alicia Barnett/Eden Silva

Men’s Wheelchair singles:

Alfie Hewett (WCPP Elite)

Gordon Reid (WCPP Elite)

Ben Bartram (WCPP PSP)

Dahnon Ward (WC Pro Access)

Women’s Wheelchair singles:

Lucy Shuker (WC Pro Access)

Cornelia Oosthuizen (WC Pro Access)

Quad Wheelchair singles:

Andy Lapthorne (WCPP Elite)

Greg Slade (WCPP PSP)