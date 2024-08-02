Page vows to keep smashing through glass ceilings

Sam Mellish/Team GB

Bryony Page completed her Olympic medal set in style with a stunning routine for gold

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bryony Page vowed to continue smashing through glass ceilings after becoming Great Britain’s first-ever Olympic trampoline champion.

The 33-year-old arrived in Paris with silver and bronze already in her collection and completed the set in style with a stunning routine which brought Arena Bercy to its feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Page, by contrast, sunk to her knees and looked overcome with emotion when it was revealed she had hit the summit with just Hu Yicheng left to compete.

A stumble from the Chinese tumbler allowed Page’s celebrations to begin and spared the Brit any blushes after her only loss of focus throughout the competition.

“I thought I’d won,” she said. “I forgot there was another person to go.

“I hadn’t been watching the competition, I could just hear the crowd and the scores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was aware of the scores and what I needed to get but I had to focus on myself and the routine I wanted.

"To win feels amazing. I'm shocked, surprised, overwhelmed, every emotion that you can think of. I'm kind of sad it’s over.

"It's such a beautiful medal as well, it’s got a bit of the Eiffel Tower in. So yeah, I completed it.”

Page celebrated with family both in Paris and back home, heading straight to a screen erected inside the arena to wave to her grandma – which is also the name of her cat, in honour of ‘one of my favourite people’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has no plans to stop her Olympic odyssey here but is balancing her gymnastic ambitions with a long-held desire to perform as part of Cirque du Soleil.

“If they still want me, I’d love to perform,” said Page, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

Loading....

“It has been a dream of mine for a long time and I’m not getting any younger so it would be good to do that while I’m strong and healthy.

“I’ve got more I want to do on trampoline so I won’t be going straight away. I want to show what my glass ceiling is and break through it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making one Olympics, let alone three, was a triumph for Page, who suffered from ‘lost move syndrome’ back in 2008.

She rebuilt her confidence from the ground up but has been consistently plagued by an ankle injury which, at its worst, kept her out of action for nearly two years after her first Games at Rio 2016.

The issue reared its head again after her World Championship win in Birmingham last year and the desire to recreate that routine on to the biggest stage of all is keeping her Olympic fire burning.

“I was aiming for gold since the worlds but I had an injury coming out of it,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My aims almost changed back to just getting to the Olympics and making the final.

“We had to make a few tactical changes, I didn’t do the routine I wanted to do and had done at worlds.

“That’s one of the reasons I might come back for another Olympics, just to get that routine out there.

“If I’m happy and healthy, you might see me for a few more cycles. I still have the idea of going to LA but everything from this point will feel like an absolute bonus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than £30M a week raised for Good Causes, including vital funding into elite and grassroots sport, National Lottery players support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes to live their dreams and make the nation proud, as well as providing more opportunities for people to take part in sport. To find out more visit: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk