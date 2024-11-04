Pair's passion for pickleball takes them to national championships

Paul Currie

Terri Roberts and Louise Wormald's passion for pickleball took them all the way to the sport's biggest-ever national championships in Bolton.

Despite picking up pickleball only recently, Roberts and Wormald were instantly hooked and their love of the game has now seen them make their competitive debut at the record-breaking 2024 Skechers English Nationals.

Having made the trip from south-west Leicestershire, the pair could not conceal their excitement at having had the chance to test their mettle against the best of English pickleball.

“We love it. I've only got into it this year,” said Wormald. “I've always played tennis but this is overtaking the tennis at the moment.

Roberts added: “It took me three hours yesterday afternoon in the Friday traffic but we made it in one piece!”

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 and named after their pet dog Pickle.

Played indoors and outdoors, it is a fast-growing sport across England and can be played by all ages and abilities, even on the same court.

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprised four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North West.

Wormald said: “I just love the fact that it's a sport that any age can play. My son's started getting into it and he's just turned nine and he loves it.

“The group that we play with goes up to juniors and seniors and pensioners really and it's just nice that we can play with lots of different people and it doesn't matter what the standard is. You can still play.

“It's great to get everybody involved. It's good to do lots of sports and this is something everyone can get involved in.

Roberts added: “It's got me and my husband off the tennis side-lines. From watching our son play tennis, it's got us onto a court.

“I've never been very good at tennis but with pickleball, I feel I've found my sport.”

Pickleball England has announced a record number of over 1,000 players competing at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals. The tournament takes place from the 31st October - 3rd November at Bolton Arena and is the second largest national pickleball event. For more information, visitwww.pickleballengland.org