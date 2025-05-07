Paralympian gold medallist David Smith backs London to host Games in 2040

Paralympics - London 2012 Paralympic Games - Eton Dorney - 2/9/12 Rowing - Mixed Coxed Four - LTAMix4+ - (L-R) Great Britain's Pamela Relph, Naomi Riches, David Smith, James Roe, Cox Lily van den Broecke during the during national anthem after winning gold | Action Images / Steven Paston Livepic via Reuters Connect via Beat Media Group subscription

The Scotsman, who won rowing gold last time the Paralympics came to London in 2012, was speaking after Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan threw his weight behind the Games returning to the capital for a record-breaking fourth time.

David Smith would “back any sort of bid” for London to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2040 and believes it would be a “phenomenal opportunity” for para-athletes.

The rower was part of ParalympicsGB’s successful LTA coxed four crew 13 years ago - having been world champion in the same event in 2009 and 2011 - and thinks a Games on home soil would put para-sport back in the spotlight again.

“It would be a phenomenal opportunity for para-athletes, and it would showcase the sport again, not just the stories,” he said.

“It would showcase the high performance of para-sport and ultimately, if you speak to any Paralympian, they want to be known for their sport, not just the story behind the medal.

“Another Games here would catapult para sport onto another level by 2040. I think the way media outlets will cover sport, and the way we will be watching it, will have completely changed by then, so it would probably allow for much more access to all of the athletes involved, which would be great.”

Smith was first diagnosed with cancerous tumours on his spinal cord in 2010 and following serial surgeries to combat the cancer returning multiple times, was left paralysed down his left side after one of the aforementioned operations in 2016.

But the 47-year-old from Dunfermline is keen to look forward and is proud of the role he has played post-London 2012 in helping other aspiring athletes.

“I remember after London, we came to a parade in Glasgow and visited what was known as York Hill Hospital,” he recounted.

“There was a young kid who had lost one of his legs to cancer and I remember chatting to him to ask what he wanted to be when he grew up.

“He looked at me as if I was almost stupid before saying, ‘I want to be a blade runner’.

“I just thought, ‘’Okay, the Paralympics has done its job!”

“I do not see myself as a role model per se, but I do a lot of mentoring work.

“The great thing is when you retire from sport, it is a brilliant opportunity to give back. I have worked with a few programmes in Scotland which has allowed me to work with Scotland’s next up-and-coming athletes.

“A lot of the joy and solace I get is the fact my journey was not always about standing on the top of podiums, but it was spent battling on the sidelines. There are a lot more athletes who battle on the sidelines than stand atop the podium.

“Sometimes, those athletes need a little bit more mentoring and support.”

The next stop in Smith’s post-sporting journey is joining 2023 50m British breaststroke champion Archie Goodburn at the University of Edinburgh’s Capital Conversations: Inside the Mind event in Edinburgh on May 29.

David Smith and Archie Goodburn will be at the University of Edinburgh’s Capital Conversations: Inside the Mind event in Edinburgh on May 29 | University of Edinburgh

Goodburn was last year diagnosed with a rare brain tumour but has continued to excel both in his sport and studies, embodying determination and positivity, and Smith is excited to join a discussion alongside him.

He said: “I love returning home and I am super thrilled to sit down and have a great conversation around sport and the lessons that we can take from it.

“Hopefully we can inspire plenty of people on the evening.”

David Smith was speaking to promote The University of Edinburgh Capital Conversation series where he’ll be appearing on May 29th.

Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/capital-conversations-inside-the-mind-tickets-1303070552099