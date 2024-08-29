ParalympicsGB

Smith is a five-time medallist but still feels the nerves on big stages.

Eastleigh's David Smith might be a three-time Paralympic champion, but he admitted the pressure of the big stage still got to him in Paris.

Smith, 35, became the first boccia player to defend an individual Paralympic title in Tokyo and started his defence with a 5-2 win over Brazil's Jose Oliveira.

Boccia is one of two sports at the Games without an Olympic equivalent, involving athletes throwing, kicking, or using a ramp to propel a ball onto the court with the aim of getting closest to a jack ball, similar to the national French past time of petanque.

"I'm feeling really good. I’m a little bit disappointed with the score but the first game is always awkward," said Smith, who will also compete in the mixed team event in Paris.

"I was really nervous, and I think it showed in the first couple of ends, I was pumped up. The problem was I was so up for the first two ends but then I relaxed.

"It was a massively important win. It’s a pool of three, so there is no margin for error. I don’t know what’s going to happen, it could go either way to be honest.

"It’s still all to play for and that’s why I would have liked a few more points for a bit of security. Perhaps I relaxed too much that’s why I gave away two points, I had to dig it out in the end.

"I’m looking forward to my second pool game now. I’ve got a day off so I can relax, recover, almost put this one to bed and start again. It’s now a knockout all the way through to the final."

You can both see and hear Smith at the Paralympics, his bright red and blue mohawk has become a trademark while his screaming and punching the air are well developed parts of the five-time medallist’s on-court persona.

He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy aged one and admits he only took up boccia to avoid homework as a student at Treloar College in Alton.

"It wasn't love at first sight, for sure," added Smith, who is part of Aldi’s Nearest and Dearest programme in partnership with Team GB, helping to maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance.

"I started playing boccia when I was at school, and basically it was an excuse to get me out of doing homework.

"And then I went to tournaments, and the school I went to was very keen on winning.

"If you didn't pick up a medal in something, you kind of felt a bit left out. Then I started winning in boccia, I became British champion at the age of 14. I'm still the youngest ever British champion."

